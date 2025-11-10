Key Steelers defensive player leaves game with injury

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. went down with an injury in the third quarter of Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Porter limped off the field and went into the blue medical tent to get further evaluated.

With Porter injured, Chuck Clark went to safety and Ramsey replaced Porter at cornerback.

