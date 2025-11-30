Pittsburgh Penguins

Penguins terrible, Silovs awful in crushing loss

By Dan Kingerski, PGHHockeyNOW.com
Maple Leafs Penguins Hockey Toronto Maple Leafs Oliver Ekman-Larsson, left, gets a shot past Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Arturs Silovs (37) for a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)
By Dan Kingerski, PGHHockeyNOW.com

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

In front of a national Canadian TV audience on Hockey Night in Canada, Pittsburgh Penguins (12-7-5) goalie Arturs Silovs did not make it past the first five minutes of the second period. The netminder had an eminently forgettable game, or at least one he needs to forget, allowing four goals on nine shots, including a pair of shots he did not expect.

The Toronto Maple Leafs (11-11-3) claimed a 4-1 second-period lead on Dakota Joshua’s turning wrist shot from the right circle, which fooled Silovs, who didn’t react until after the shot had already slammed off the padding in the back of the net at 4:53.

The large throng of Toronto fans chanted and celebrated as Toronto flexed against the increasingly shaky Penguins, 7-2 at PPG Paints Arena.

