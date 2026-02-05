PREVIEW: Pittsburgh Penguins visit Buffalo Sabres before Olympic break

This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

One more game until the nearly three-week Olympic break. The Pittsburgh Penguins (28-14-12) are trending sideways over the last two games following their torried 13-2-2 run coming out of the holiday break. The Penguins visit the charging Buffalo Sabres (32-18-6) at Key Bank Center Thursday.

The puck drops just after 7 p.m.

The Penguins are slight underdogs on the FanDuel NHL moneyline. Bettors are split, giving the Penguins +108 to win outright, but the Sabres are -130. Both teams have picked up considerably in their Stanley Cup odds.

Click here to read more on PGHHockeyNOW.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group