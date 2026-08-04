Packers' Micah Parsons unsure when he'll return from torn ACL in his left knee

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay's Micah Parsons doesn't know exactly when he will be cleared to play in an NFL game this season, but the All-Pro edge rusher is warning opponents to be ready for him to unleash the frustration that's built while he's been sidelined.

Speaking with reporters for the first time since the Packers opened training camp last week, Parsons made his motivation very clear Tuesday. Parsons is on the physically unable to perform list as he works his way back from the torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee that ended his first season with the Packers.

“I think people are worried about, you know, if I come back. I just feel like people should just be worried about how I’m going to be when I come back,” Parsons said. “Like, people are worried about the knee. They should be worried about how I’m going to play when I get back. The anger, the frustration, the things that I’m going to have to let out because of how long it’s been since I played.”

Parsons recorded 12 1/2 sacks in his first 13 games with the Packers after the blockbuster trade that brought him to Green Bay from Dallas in late August. But after he went down during a Dec. 14 loss at Denver, the Packers never won another game.

Green Bay's season ended with a 31-27 los s to the rival Chicago Bears in the NFC wild card playoffs, a game in which the Packers surrendered 25 fourth-quarter points after building a 21-3 halftime lead.

Parsons underwent surgery on Dec. 29 to repair the ACL and damage to the meniscus, and doctors gave him a strict nine-month “no football” directive, meaning the first time he could do anything football related would be on Sept. 29, after the Packers’ first two games of the regular season.

He is expected to start the season on the PUP list, which means he can start practicing after missing two games but won't be eligible to play until after missing four games.

The Packers' Week 5 game is on Oct. 11 at home against the Bears, who lost to the Packers while Parsons was healthy but beat them late in the regular season and again in the playoffs after Parsons went down.

The following week, the Packers face the Cowboys at Lambeau Field on Oct. 18. And Parsons — while refusing to commit to any sort of timeline — acknowledged he’d like to be back to face his old team.

“I think it’s very realistic,” Parsons said. “Me and the (medical) staff, we’ve got to get to the point where I’m feeling great and we say, ‘Micah, you’ll be in a really good phase.’

“Is it possible? Yes. I wouldn’t say it’s not possible. But, at the same time, in these next 10, 12 weeks from now on, we’ve got to do our part to make it possible. It’s not off the board, but we’ve got to put the work in.”

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