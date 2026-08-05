Giant Eagle’s ‘Giant Buggy’ returns to celebrate remodels at Cranberry, West View stores

Giant Eagle will celebrate the completion of remodels at its Cranberry Township and West View supermarkets Thursday.

The events include ceremonial ribbon cuttings, charitable donations and a promotional tour of the Giant Buggy vehicle.

The renovations are part of a multi-million-dollar investment into the grocery chain’s regional stores, and the updated layout used in these two locations will serve as a blueprint for future Giant Eagle projects in the area.

“We are excited to reintroduce guests to our Cranberry and West View Giant Eagle locations, and we are thrilled for them to see how we’ve improved the in-store shopping experience,” Giant Eagle spokesperson Dan Donovan said. “The loyalty and support these communities have shown to Giant Eagle throughout the decades has meant the world to us, and we are pleased to reward that loyalty by delivering Giant Eagle’s newest store design, which brings freshness, quality and savings to the forefront of the experience.”

The Cranberry Giant Eagle, located at 20111 Route 19, will hold its ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. after making a $2,500 donation to the Seneca Valley Foundation.

The Giant Buggy will be stationed at the store from 9 a.m. to noon, and the Pirate Parrot will visit from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Updated features at the location include pizza and panini stations, a soup bar and fresh bread from Mediterra.

The West View supermarket at 1029 West View Park Drive will host its ceremony at 1:30 p.m. and present a $2,500 donation to the North Hills Foundation.

The Pirate Parrot will interact with customers from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and the Giant Buggy will move to this location for photos from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Giant Eagle is offering promotional sales to mark the reopenings, including items such as Oscar Mayer Lunchables, bakery donuts and Pepsi Prebiotic on sale 10 for $10.

Giant Eagle expects to remodel and refresh additional store locations across Pittsburgh-area neighborhoods in the coming months.

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