UConn freshman Stephon Castle declares for NBA draft and becomes school's second one-and-done player

STORRS, Conn. — (AP) — UConn freshman Stephon Castle has entered his name into the NBA draft, becoming the fifth Husky starter to at least explore moving on after Connecticut's latest NCAA title run.

UConn and coach Dan Hurley confirmed the move Friday on social media after it was first reported by ESPN.

“No Freshman impacted WINNING like this Champion…His combination of talent, work ethic and humility…And GREAT parents!!" Hurley posted.

The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists in his only season as a Husky, while often drawing the defensive assignment to shut down the opposition's top perimeter player.

He was even more impressive during the Final Four, scoring 21 points in UConn's semifinal win over Alabama and putting up 15 points in the win over Purdue in the national championship game.

Castle becomes just the second UConn player to enter the draft after his freshman year, joining Andre Drummond, who was selected ninth overall by the Pistons in 2012.

His announcement comes one day after UConn forward Alex Karaban declared for the draft, but said he would retain his college eligibility, allowing him to make a final decision after going through the pre-draft workouts.

Castle and 7-2 sophomore center Donvan Clingan, who declared for the draft last week, are projected to be lottery picks.

UConn's other two starters, All-American guard Tristen Newton, the most outstanding player in the Final Four, and graduate transfer Cam Spencer, a sharp-shooting guard who averaged 14.3 points, have no more college eligibility and are also draft prospects.

