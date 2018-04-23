Guide to Pittsburgh airport restaurants

Pittsburgh International Airport, which opened in 1952, serves more than 8 million passengers annually. The airport is about 20 miles outside downtown Pittsburgh.
Flyers, and now visitors, have access to Pittsburgh International Airport's gates, shops and restaurants.
The myPITpassprogram, announced in 2017, makes Pittsburgh the first airport in the country since 9/11 to allow such access. The Transportation Security Administration pilot program will allow guests beyond the security checkpoint for shopping, dining and greeting passengers year-round from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the possibility of additional hours and weekend days being added.
There are over 30 restaurants available for flyers and guests, including:
- Starbucks - 2 locations
- Buford's Kitchen
- Dunkin' Donuts
- Bellfarm Kitchen
- Local Craft
- Penn Brewery
- Vino Volo - 2 locations
- Marathon Diner
- Steel Cactus
- Burgh Sportz Bar - 2 locations
- Green Beans Coffee - 2 locations
- Bruegger's Bagels
- Subway
- Quaker Steak & Lube
- Cinnabon
- Auntie Anne's - 2 locations
- Martini
- Pink Berry
- Chick-fil-A
- The Strip Market
- Farm Fresh Deli
- TGI Friday's
- Bar Symon
- Bottega dei Sapori
- Chai's Pittsburgh Fusion
- Villa Italian Kitchen
- McDonald's
For more information:
Pittsburgh International Airport
1000 Airport Blvd.
412-472-3525
http://www.flypittsburgh.com/
