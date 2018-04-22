Primanti Bros. locations

The famous Primanti sandwhich has become a staple in Pittsburgh since opening in 1933. Here's everything you need to know about Primanti Bros. including locations, hours and a brief history.
>>>Primanti Bros. a Pittsburgh sandwich legend
Locations
As Primanti Bros. is a franchise chain sandwich shop, there are several locations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Florida, Indiana, Maryland and Michigan.
- Strip District, 46 18th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
- The Waterfront, 152 E. Bridge Street, Homestead, PA 15120
- Allison Park, 4679 William Flinn Highway, Allison Park, PA 15101
- Lancaster, In the Lancaster Shopping Center, 1659 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601
- Garfield, 5491 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15206
- Oakland, 3803 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
- South Side, 1832 East Carson Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
- Market Square, 2 South Market Square, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
- PPG Paints Arena, Lower Concourse, Section 119
- Heinz Field, Lower Level East, Sections 109 & 110, Lower Level West, Sections 132-133
- PNC Park, Section 110 & Smorgasburgh
- Cranberry, 200 Executive Drive, Cranberry, PA 16066
- Greensburg, 830 East Pittsburgh Street, Greensburg, PA 15601
- Grove City, Grove City Premium Outlets, Leesburg-Grove City Rd. (PA208 at I-79), Grove City, PA 16127
- Harmarville, 6 Anchor Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15238
- Moneroeville, 3847 Northern Pike, Monroeville, PA 15146
- Moon, 8651 University Blvd., Moon Township, PA 15108
- North Versailles, 921 E. Pittsburgh & McKeesport Blvd., North Versailles, PA 15137
- Mt. Lebanon, 1539 Washington Rd., Mt. Lebanon, PA 15228
- Pleasant Hills, 830 Clairton Blvd., Rt. 51, Pittsburgh, PA 15236
- Robinson, 4501 Steubenville Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15205
- Altoona, 2550 Plank Road Commons, Altoona, PA 16601
- Dickson City, 1249 Commerce Boulevard, Dickson City, PA 18519
- Erie, Millcreek Mall, 5800 Peach Street, Erie, PA 16565
- State College, 130 Hiester Street, State College, PA 16801
- Washington, 400 Adios Drive, The Street at the Meadows, Near the Meadows Racetrack & Casino, Washington, PA 15301
- York, 2151 South Queen Street, York, PA 17402
- Beavercreek (Ohio), 2430 North Fairfield Road, Beavercreek, OH 45431
- Boardman (Ohio), Southland Crossings, 6731 South Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44512
- Niles (Ohio), Near Eastwood Mall, 5555 Youngstown-Warren Road, Niles, OH 44446
- Clarksburg (West Virginia), 300 Emily Drive, Clarksburg, WV 26301
- Morgantown (West Virginia), Suncrest Towne Centre, 402 Suncrest Centre Drive, Morgantown, WV 26505
- Wheeling (West Virginia), 255 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV 26059
- Ft. Lauderdale (Florida), On The Beach, 901 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
- Wilton Manors (Florida), 516 East Oakland Park Blvd., Oakland Park, FL 33334
- Sunrise (Florida), 2019 North University Drive, Sunrise, FL 33322
- Avon (Indiana), 9646 E US Highway 36, Avon, IN 46123
- Greenwood (Indiana), 5221 Noggle Way, Indianapolis, IN 46237
- Indianapolis (Indiana), Circle Centre, Corner of South Illinois and West Maryland streets, 49 W. Maryland Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204
- Noblesville (Indiana), Near Hamilton Town Center, 13871 Cabela Parkway, Noblesville, IN 46060
- Hagerstown (Maryland), 17301 Valley Mall, Hagerstown, MD 21740
- Novi (Michigan), Novi Town Center, 43335 Crescent Boulevard, Novi, MI 48375
- Taylor (Michigan), Southland Center, 23000 Eureka Road, Taylor, MI 48180
For more information about the restaurant, click here
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}