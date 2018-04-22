  • Primanti Bros. locations

    The famous Primanti sandwhich has become a staple in Pittsburgh since opening in 1933. Here's everything you need to know about Primanti Bros. including locations, hours and a brief history.

    Locations

    As Primanti Bros. is a franchise chain sandwich shop, there are several locations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Florida, Indiana, Maryland and Michigan.

    • Strip District, 46 18th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
    • The Waterfront, 152 E. Bridge Street, Homestead, PA  15120
    • Allison Park, 4679 William Flinn Highway, Allison Park, PA 15101
    • Lancaster, In the Lancaster Shopping Center, 1659 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601
    • Garfield, 5491 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15206
    • Oakland, 3803 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213
    • South Side, 1832 East Carson Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
    • Market Square, 2 South Market Square, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
    • PPG Paints Arena, Lower Concourse, Section 119
    • Heinz Field, Lower Level East, Sections 109 & 110, Lower Level West, Sections 132-133
    • PNC Park, Section 110 & Smorgasburgh
    • Cranberry, 200 Executive Drive, Cranberry, PA 16066
    • Greensburg, 830 East Pittsburgh Street, Greensburg, PA 15601
    • Grove City, Grove City Premium Outlets, Leesburg-Grove City Rd. (PA208 at I-79), Grove City, PA 16127
    • Harmarville, 6 Anchor Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15238
    • Moneroeville, 3847 Northern Pike, Monroeville, PA 15146
    • Moon, 8651 University Blvd., Moon Township, PA 15108
    • North Versailles, 921 E. Pittsburgh & McKeesport Blvd., North Versailles, PA 15137
    • Mt. Lebanon, 1539 Washington Rd., Mt. Lebanon, PA 15228
    • Pleasant Hills, 830 Clairton Blvd., Rt. 51, Pittsburgh, PA 15236
    • Robinson, 4501 Steubenville Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15205
    • Altoona, 2550 Plank Road Commons, Altoona, PA 16601
    • Dickson City, 1249 Commerce Boulevard, Dickson City, PA 18519
    • Erie, Millcreek Mall, 5800 Peach Street, Erie, PA 16565
    • State College, 130 Hiester Street, State College, PA 16801
    • Washington, 400 Adios Drive, The Street at the Meadows, Near the Meadows Racetrack & Casino, Washington, PA 15301
    • York, 2151 South Queen Street, York, PA 17402
    • Beavercreek (Ohio), 2430 North Fairfield Road, Beavercreek, OH 45431
    • Boardman (Ohio), Southland Crossings, 6731 South Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44512
    • Niles (Ohio), Near Eastwood Mall, 5555 Youngstown-Warren Road, Niles, OH 44446
    • Clarksburg (West Virginia), 300 Emily Drive, Clarksburg, WV 26301
    • Morgantown (West Virginia), Suncrest Towne Centre, 402 Suncrest Centre Drive, Morgantown, WV 26505
    • Wheeling (West Virginia), 255 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV 26059
    • Ft. Lauderdale (Florida), On The Beach, 901 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
    • Wilton Manors (Florida), 516 East Oakland Park Blvd., Oakland Park, FL 33334
    • Sunrise (Florida), 2019 North University Drive, Sunrise, FL 33322
    • Avon (Indiana), 9646 E US Highway 36, Avon, IN 46123
    • Greenwood (Indiana), 5221 Noggle Way, Indianapolis, IN 46237
    • Indianapolis (Indiana), Circle Centre, Corner of South Illinois and West Maryland streets, 49 W. Maryland Street, Indianapolis, IN 46204
    • Noblesville (Indiana), Near Hamilton Town Center, 13871 Cabela Parkway, Noblesville, IN 46060
    • Hagerstown (Maryland), 17301 Valley Mall, Hagerstown, MD 21740
    • Novi (Michigan), Novi Town Center, 43335 Crescent Boulevard, Novi, MI 48375
    • Taylor (Michigan), Southland Center, 23000 Eureka Road, Taylor, MI 48180

     

