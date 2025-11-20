Areas of dense fog to start your morning, cloudy skies throughout the day

PITTSBURGH — Areas of dense fog could slow you down in a few spots to start the day. Fog could create light icing in areas colder than 32 degrees. Fog will burn off leaving mainly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs will try to get back to 50 degrees today.

Rain showers will be with us on and off Friday. The steadiest rain will be south of Pittsburgh toward Morgantown.

The weekend will be mostly dry with a stray shower or two Saturday morning.

