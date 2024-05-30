Weather

Chilly start to the day with highs reaching 60s

By Adis Juklo, WPXI-TV

Pittsburgh Skyline (WPXI) Pittsburgh Skyline (WPXI)

PITTSBURGH — It is a quiet start to the day as clouds are leaving us from west to east. Temperatures have dipped into the 40s for many places and it will be another cooler-than-average day with highs in the upper 60s.

A breeze today will settle tonight as high pressure builds overhead. That will allow numbers to dip into the 30s for some spots north and east of Pittsburgh, so bundle up Friday morning! It will be a spectacular day though, with sunshine and highs in the low 70s.

The weekend will be dry to start before the next disturbance swings through late Saturday night and Sunday, bringing some showers. There’s a chance most of those showers exit Sunday morning.

