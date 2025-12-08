Chilly start to the week with temperatures staying in the 20s

PITTSBURGH — It will be a very cold start to the week with temperatures not getting out of the 20s in much of the area Monday. There will be more clouds than sun, but a few bright spots will be around throughout the day.

A few snow showers are possible Tuesday, primarily north of the Route 422 corridor.

Wednesday will be windy with a cold rain. The rain may begin as snow, especially north of Pittsburgh. It will be wet much of the day with rain transitioning back to snow showers before ending Wednesday evening.

