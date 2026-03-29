3-alarm structure fire burns in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire in Pittsburgh.

An Allegheny County 911 supervisor says crews were called to the 4500 block of Penn Avenue in Bloomfield at 3:24 p.m.

A 3rd alarm has been struck, the supervisor says.

No injuries have been reported, though firefighters are working to ensure all residents are accounted for, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

A video shared with Channel 11 shows heavy flames coming from a building. Another video shows dark smoke rising over part of the city.

Our crew on scene saw multiple houses with damage.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

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