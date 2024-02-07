Cold start to Wednesday but warm temperatures and sun later

PITTSBURGH — Cold start to Wednesday morning with wake up temperatures in the low-to-mid 20s. Make sure to grab a warm coat and your sunglasses before you head out the door.

It will be bright and beautiful again Wednesday. You can expect plenty of sunshine through the day with slightly warmer marks. Highs will reach the low 50s.

More clouds will mix in Thursday but we stay dry; temperatures will climb to the mid to upper 50s. The next chance for showers will come early Friday morning. Friday will be mild with highs in the upper 50s and gusty winds.

Look for a mild start to the weekend with a chance of showers Saturday with highs in the 50s. Cooler Sunday with sun and clouds; temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

