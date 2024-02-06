Local

‘Legend’: Pittsburgh Steelers pay tribute to Toby Keith

FILE - In this April 7, 2014, file photo shows Toby Keith performs at ACM Presents an All-Star Salute to the Troops in Las Vegas. "Beer For My Horses" singer-songwriter Toby Keith has died. He was 62. Keith passed peacefully on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024 surrounded by his family, according to a statement posted on the country singer's website.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

PITTSBURGH — Tributes from all over the United States are being shared for the late country music icon Toby Keith, including one from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers shared a photo of Keith on their social media Tuesday. He was the first person to sing the National Anthem at Heinz Field, now Acrisure Stadium, on Oct. 7, 2001.

“Today, we remember his life and legacy,” the Steelers said.

Keith died Monday after a battle with stomach cancer.

