‘Legend’: Pittsburgh Steelers pay tribute to Toby Keith

PITTSBURGH — Tributes from all over the United States are being shared for the late country music icon Toby Keith, including one from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers shared a photo of Keith on their social media Tuesday. He was the first person to sing the National Anthem at Heinz Field, now Acrisure Stadium, on Oct. 7, 2001.

“Today, we remember his life and legacy,” the Steelers said.

Keith died Monday after a battle with stomach cancer.

