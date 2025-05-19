Cool start to week before temps warm to upper 60s

PITTSBURGH — It will be a cool start to the week with morning temperatures in the 40s on Monday and Tuesday morning. Some areas will drop into the upper 30s to start the day on Tuesday.

We’ll be dry to start the week. Rain develops Tuesday night, and it will be steady at times with the chance for some thunder overnight into Wednesday. Rain will continue on and off Wednesday with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Temperatures won’t get out of the 60s throughout the day.

It will be a chilly and damp end to the week, with temperatures on Thursday struggling to get out of the 50s. We’ll see some recovery in temps for Memorial Day Weekend.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest weather updates and alerts when you are on the go.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group