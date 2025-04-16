Cooler temperatures on the way for Wednesday night

PITTSBURGH — It will be cool and breezy again today but not as windy as Tuesday afternoon. There can be a few showers this morning that mix with snow, but little to no impacts expected for the commute.

Expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day, but clearing skies and calming winds will allow for a very cold night tonight with area-wide temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. The good news is we’ll see plenty of sun Thursday with temperatures rebounding closer to average by the afternoon.

We’ll see a few more clouds Friday but plenty mild with highs in the 70s. A front will park itself near the area this weekend, bringing a chance of showers and storms Saturday, especially north of Pittsburgh. That front may sink south enough Sunday to dry us out for Easter, although still time to monitor changes to that forecast.

