Heavy, lake-effect snowfall expected across northwestern Pennsylvania

If your travel plans take you north of Pittsburgh through Wednesday, plan on some difficult travel as heavy, lake-effect snow is forecast. Some of the heaviest bands look to set up Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Winter weather watch, warning and advisory: What's the difference?
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Erie and Crawford counties in Pennsylvania until 4 a.m. Thursday where more than a foot of snow may accumulate. Snow totals of 12 to 18 inches are possible in the warned area. Strong winds will also accompany the snow making for reduced visibility for travelers.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Mercer, Venango, Clarion, Forest and Jefferson counties from 4 p.m. Tuesday until 10 p.m. Wednesday. Slick travel may develop on untreated surfaces. Snowfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible with isolated higher totals.
