Monday is a brief break from humidity, storms

PITTSBURGH — Much of the region saw two to three inches of rain Sunday!

We’ll get a nice break from the humidity and rain today, with drier air and sunshine expected in the afternoon. The drop in humidity will allow lows to dip into the mid-50s for most neighborhoods tonight, offering a nice start to the day Tuesday.

Humidity levels jump Wednesday as a weak system approaches our area. That will keep a daily chance for pop-up showers and storms going right through the weekend. No day will be a washout, but with high humidity levels and the slow-moving nature of this system, heavy rainfall and localized flooding will again be a concern.

High temperatures for the second half of the week will be a little above average, with nighttime lows very warm, close to 70 degrees.

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