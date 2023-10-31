Weather

Near freezing to start the day; Halloween trick-or-treating will be cold with wind chills in the 30s

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV

Autumn The leaves can be seen changing color in Community Park in Marshall Township on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023.

PITTSBURGH — Have the heavier coats ready as you head out the door Tuesday. Temperatures will be near freezing to start the day and only recover into the mid-40s during the afternoon.

It will be a cold trick-or-treat Tuesday evening with temperatures in the lower 40s and wind chills in the 30s. Make sure the kids are ready to go with warm gear.

Another fast-moving system will bring the chance for rain and snow showers as Halloween winds down, and snow showers could coat the ground in a few spots early Wednesday. Temperatures will not drop much below freezing so any slick spots Wednesday morning should be isolated.

Dry, milder weather moves in as we end the week.

