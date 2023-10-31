Near freezing to start the day; Halloween trick-or-treating will be cold with wind chills in the 30s

PITTSBURGH — Have the heavier coats ready as you head out the door Tuesday. Temperatures will be near freezing to start the day and only recover into the mid-40s during the afternoon.

??? Could today be only the sixth time in the last 90 years we've seen snow ON Halloween day? I'm timing in snow showers live on Channel 11 Morning News.



Back to normal by the weekend ---> https://t.co/fNZBC2kzbm pic.twitter.com/ZI9JaqUxVC — Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) October 31, 2023

It will be a cold trick-or-treat Tuesday evening with temperatures in the lower 40s and wind chills in the 30s. Make sure the kids are ready to go with warm gear.

Another fast-moving system will bring the chance for rain and snow showers as Halloween winds down, and snow showers could coat the ground in a few spots early Wednesday. Temperatures will not drop much below freezing so any slick spots Wednesday morning should be isolated.

Dry, milder weather moves in as we end the week.

