Man dead, child in critical condition after 2-vehicle crash in Avalon

AVALON, Pa. — A man is dead and a child is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash in Avalon on Monday evening.

According to Allegheny County police, the crash happened at the intersection of Ohio River Boulevard and Cleveland Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

Investigators said a man was driving south on Ohio River Boulevard when he struck a vehicle that a woman was driving. The woman had two children with her in the car.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The woman and two children were taken to the hospital. One of the children is in critical condition, and police said the woman and the other child are both stable.

Homicide detectives and collision reconstruction officers are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group