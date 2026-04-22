Overnight rain heading out, temperatures push into the upper 60s

PITTSBURGH — Overnight rain is heading out, but a few stray showers will be possible throughout the day. The best chance of seeing a shower will be from Allegheny and south today. Temperatures will push into the upper 60s this afternoon.

Warmer air is expected just in time for the NFL draft with highs in the 70s and even near 80 Thursday and Friday.

Thursday will be dry, but spotty showers will move in late in the day Friday. On and off rain showers will continue Friday night and Saturday.

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