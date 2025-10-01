Seasonable start to October

PITTSBURGH — October is coming in with a more fall-like feel, even if it will only last a few days.

Sunshine will be abundant Wednesday, but a cool northeast wind will help keep temperatures down about 7-10 degrees from Tuesday afternoon. Most areas west of the ridges will push into the low to mid 70s by late afternoon.

We’ll drop into the 40s tonight and tomorrow night before we begin a warming trend for the weekend.

It will remain dry through the weekend and into the early part of next week. The next best chance of rain is Tuesday.

