0 Second round of severe weather causes flooding. downed trees, power lines

UPDATE 11:00 p.m. - The heavy rain on Tuesday was too much for the sewers in Sharpsburg to handle.

Water, mud and debris filled Main Street in the community, shutting down part of the road.

The intersections of Clay Street, between 6th and 9th streets, as well as parts of Penn Street, were also closed for hours.

UPDATE 9:25 p.m.

A dive team in Westmoreland County is searching for a man believed to have drowned in Jacobs Creek in South Huntingdon earlier today.

UPDATE 8:15 p.m.

One adult and two juveniles were rescued from the water.

The younger of the two juveniles was taken to Children's Hospital as a precaution.

UPDATE 7:20 p.m.

Three people were swept from a dock on the Monongahela River below the Monongahela Bridge in Forward Township.

Forward: River rescue - Monongahela Bridge. Three people were swept from a dock on the river below the bridge. Two have made it to shore; one is still in the water. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) June 5, 2018

One person is still in the water and two have made it to shore.

UPDATE 6:35 p.m.

The intersection of Clay Street & 6th Street is closed in Sharpsburg due to flooding & debris.

Crews helping in clearing up debris so this car can move. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/ACZZL9W792 — Lindsay Ward WPXI (@LindsayWardTV) June 5, 2018

This drain overflowed and is to blame for the water streaming down the road and debris being everywhere @WPXI pic.twitter.com/nXTY8Vnda3 — Lindsay Ward WPXI (@LindsayWardTV) June 5, 2018

UPDATE 6:20 p.m.

Flooding has been reported in Sharpsburg with vehicles floating.

Sharpsburg: Flooding - 6th Street at Main Street and 6th Street at Ravine Street. Reports of vehicle floating. Responders are at the scene. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) June 5, 2018

Babcock Boulevard is also flooded in Ross Township.

Trees and wires are down in Frazer on Butler Logan Road.

A vehicle is also reportedly stuck on Tarentum Culmerville Road in West Deer.

UPDATE 6 p.m.

Trees are reported to be down in the Wexford area after severe weather moved through the area.

Power lines were also knocked down in Butler County.

UPDATE 5 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Armstrong, Indiana and Westmoreland counties until 5:30 p.m.

UPDATE 4:31 p.m.

Storms are moving through Saxonburg right now. Hail is coming down in parts of the area.

Storm coming through Saxonburg right now. The skies just opened up with the wind. #WPXIStorm pic.twitter.com/RdClA9UOYD — Jamie Cashdollar (@Cashmoney2292) June 5, 2018

UPDATE 3:35 p.m.

More activity is expected to develop later this evening.

Threats of very heavy rain, frequent lightning and damaging winds are possible.

UPDATE 3:05 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been added for Butler County and extended for Allegheny and Beaver counties until 3:30 p.m.

UPDATE 2:50 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Allegheny and Beaver counties until 3:15 p.m.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Wet weather will be moving through the area Tuesday.

Occasional thunderstorms are expected during the afternoon, bringing the potential for heavy rainfall, gusty winds and lightning.

Temperatures will reach the upper 60s Tuesday, with gusts to 25 mph.

Tuesday night, there will be a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 40s. Winds will be lighter.

Wednesday and Thursday will be dry days, with temperatures in the upper 60s Wednesday and upper 70s by Thursday.

More wet weather is expected over the weekend, with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

