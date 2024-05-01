Pittsburgh Penguins make more than a dozen cuts to business operations staff

PITTSBURGH — WPXI has learned the Pittsburgh Penguins have made more than a dozen cuts to their business operations staff on Wednesday, including letting go of multiple high-level executives.

The Penguins Chief Revenue Office, Senior Vice President of Partnership Marketing and Operations and Senior Vice President of Partnerships were among the high-ranking employees let go Wednesday. Amid a changing sports landscape, the Penguins are looking at different angles and how the organization stays successful off the ice.

In a statement, Penguins President of Business Operations Kevin Acklin tells Channel 11:

“This season, we have taken time to evaluate our business operations and concluded that a restructuring was necessary, which included some difficult personnel decisions. While change is never easy, we believe our plans to reinvest and bolster critical areas of our organization will allow us to build on the high standard of excellence that our fans, players, and partners have come to expect.”

The Penguins are currently owned by Fenway Sports Group, who officially acquired the team in December 2021. FSG also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and Liverpool of the Premier League.

