Severe weather moving into the area could produce extremely strong wind, downpours

PITTSBURGH — Stormy weather is about to make itself felt across the area and some of the worst weather will be at night while many of us are trying to sleep.

Wednesday will be fairly quiet with a shower or storm possible. The best chance for rain during the day will be north near the I-80 corridor.

A better chance for storms moves in late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Downpours and extremely strong winds will be possible, so check the Severe Weather Team 11 forecast often before you head to bed. Make sure you have the Severe Weather Team 11 App downloaded so you can get weather warnings while you’re asleep.

A few more rounds of showers and storms will be possible later Thursday and into Friday. Temperatures are also set to climb back into the mid-80s Thursday and with the added humidity, that could push the heat index back into the upper 80s to low 90s.

