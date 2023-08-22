Local

Man dies after falling from inner tube at Deep Creek Lake

By WPXI.com News Staff

Deep Creek Lake

By WPXI.com News Staff

A man died at a popular vacation destination over the weekend.

A spokesperson with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources said the man died after falling from an inner tube towed by a boat on Deep Creek Lake Sunday.

His body was recovered by dive teams Monday morning. Authorities say he wasn’t wearing a life jacket at the time he fell into the water.

Deep Creek Lake is a popular vacation destination just over two hours southeast of Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Black Hawk helicopters flying around Downtown Pittsburgh this morning. Here’s why.
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods cuts hundreds of corporate jobs, reports say
  • Man arrested after police say he was caught with a meth lab during probation officer visit
  • VIDEO: Family still looking for answers 10 years after woman’s murder in McKeesport
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read