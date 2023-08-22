Man dies after falling from inner tube at Deep Creek Lake

A man died at a popular vacation destination over the weekend.

A spokesperson with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources said the man died after falling from an inner tube towed by a boat on Deep Creek Lake Sunday.

His body was recovered by dive teams Monday morning. Authorities say he wasn’t wearing a life jacket at the time he fell into the water.

Deep Creek Lake is a popular vacation destination just over two hours southeast of Pittsburgh.

