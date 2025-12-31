Steady snow in the forecast for New Year’s Eve festivities

PITTSBURGH — Pockets of light snow continue this morning. Watch for additional coatings as temperatures are only in the teens.

We’ll get some breaks early this afternoon, but steady snow will fill back in after 4 or 5 p.m. Expect slick driving conditions this evening with a period of snow squalls possible between about 9p-midnight. That squall could drop near zero visibility and a rapid accumulation of snow. Use caution if traveling, especially late tonight!

Most of the snow showers wrap up shortly after midnight but not before much of the area sees 2 to 4 inches with a half a foot or more possible east and southeast into the mountains.

New Years Day will be cold but fairly quiet with high temperatures around 20 degrees. The nights will be quite chilly this weekend in the teens while high temperatures stay below freezing through at least Sunday.

Make sure to check the latest forecast tonight on Channel 11 News at 11. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group