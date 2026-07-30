Sunny, comfortable with low humidity Thursday

PITTSBURGH — A beautiful late July day on tap! Seasonable temperatures are expected this afternoon with blue sky and comfortable air in place. Tonight will be cool again with many neighborhoods dipping into the mid-50s.

Low humidity and dry weather will continue Friday with more clouds on Saturday ahead of the next slow-moving system. Showers are expected by Saturday evening, with steadier rounds of rain possible overnight and off and on through the day Sunday.

Severe weather is not expected this weekend, but training of heavy rain is possible Sunday before sliding slowly east by late Monday/Tuesday.

Seasonable temperatures can be expected through the weekend, with warmer days coming next week as highs approach the upper 80s.

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