Sunny skies, seasonable temperatures to end the week

PITTSBURGH — Sunshine and seasonal temperatures will wrap up this busy weather week, so enjoy some time outdoors.

Temperatures will climb back into the upper 70s, and humidity levels will be low.

Father’s Day weekend will be nice too, with a mix of clouds and sun on Saturday and more sun than clouds on Sunday.

A stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible Saturday afternoon or evening, but most areas will stay dry.

Another strong system brings soaking rain back into the area early next week.

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