Temperatures climbing fast Thursday, many areas seeing mid to upper 50s

PITTSBURGH — We’ll hit a few seasons of weather in the next 36 hours.

Sunshine and strong southerly winds will bring temperatures climbing fast Thursday. Many areas will be in the mid to upper 50s during the afternoon. The record high is 63 degrees, set back in 1967.

Clouds thicken quickly Thursday night with rain showers returning late at night. Expect a band of heavy rain and high winds late tonight into early Friday morning. Gusts as high as 40 mph will be possible.

Colder air rushes in Friday changing rain showers to snow showers early Friday morning with a coating possible during the morning commute. Most of it will be on grassy surfaces. Temperatures will fall below freezing by mid-morning Friday, so watch for isolated slick spots.

It will be a very windy day Friday with gusts of 35-40 mph. Wind gusts could top 50 mph in the ridges.

