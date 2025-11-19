Temperatures to warm up over the next several days, 50s by Friday

PITTSBURGH — We’ll start a bit of a warm up the next several days, but it won’t be any giant jump in temperatures.

After most areas staying in the 30s Tuesday afternoon, we’ll creep into the 40s today. Highs should make it close to 50 degrees Thursday and into the 50s Friday.

We’ll see a lot of clouds the next few days, but it should be pretty dry until we get late Thursday night and into Friday.

Rain showers will be with us on and off Friday. The steadiest rain will be south of Pittsburgh toward Morgantown.

Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest weather updates and alerts. Don’t forget to get the latest forecast with Severe Weather Team 11 on Channel 11 News.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group