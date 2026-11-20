PITTSBURGH — This has been an unusually sunny and warm fall in Western Pennsylvania!

Including today and going back to early October, we have seen 22 mostly sunny days, meaning days with 30% cloud cover or less. That’s more than double the average of sunny days in October and November combined, which is around ten.

The sunshine has certainly helped to keep our daytime highs above normal. Including today, that’s now 39 days since Oct. 1 that we’ve seen a high temperature of 60 degrees or higher. Only two other years have topped that between Oct. 1 and Nov. 20, and that’s 2024 and 1902.

Typically, we see around 26 days in the 60s or higher within those dates.

So as we usher in much colder air next week, remember that this has undoubtedly been one of the nicest fall seasons in our lifetimes!

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