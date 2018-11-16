11 Cares is proud to support the Presents for Veterans Campaign

PITTSBURGH - The WPXI Holiday Parade Presented by Neighborhood Ford Store and 11 Cares is proud to support the 2018 Presents for Veterans Campaign which helps American heroes living in a veterans community in your neighborhood.
Collection is underway and runs through December 13th.
Related Headlines
Suggested Gift Ideas:
Zip-front sweatshirts and pull-on sweat pants
Pittsburgh Sports Themes are Popular
House slippers, socks – especially in sizes in L, XL and XXL
Word Search Large-Print Books Pajamas and Robes
FOR HOMELESS VETERANS IN TRANSITION: Gift Cards ($5, $10 increments) --Giant Eagle, Target, K-Mart, Walmart Fast-food gift cards--McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King
MONETARY DONATIONS: Checks payable and sent to: St. Barnabas Charities (indicate Presents for Veterans on check) 5850 Meridian Road, Gibsonia, PA 15044
Donations can be made in person to Any Neighborhood Ford Store Location
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}