11 Cares is proud to support the Presents for Veterans Campaign

    PITTSBURGH - The WPXI Holiday Parade Presented by Neighborhood Ford Store and 11 Cares is proud to support the 2018 Presents for Veterans Campaign which helps American heroes living in a veterans community in your neighborhood.

    Collection is underway and runs through December 13th. 

    Suggested Gift Ideas:

    Zip-front sweatshirts and pull-on sweat pants
    Pittsburgh Sports Themes are Popular
    House slippers, socks – especially in sizes in L, XL and XXL 
    Word Search Large-Print Books Pajamas and Robes 

    FOR HOMELESS VETERANS IN TRANSITION: Gift Cards ($5, $10 increments) --Giant Eagle, Target, K-Mart, Walmart Fast-food gift cards--McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King 

    MONETARY DONATIONS: Checks payable and sent to: St. Barnabas Charities (indicate Presents for Veterans on check) 5850 Meridian Road, Gibsonia, PA 15044

    Donations can be made in person to Any Neighborhood Ford Store Location

