Nearly 100,000 people are being sent ‘Money Match’ checks from Pennsylvania Treasury. Here’s why

PITTSBURGH — Nearly 100,000 Pennsylvanians are being sent “Money Match” checks.

Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity says the checks, which total over $22 million, are being shipped all around the Commonwealth. She urges people to watch for the checks and deposit them promptly.

These checks are the result of the Treasury’s new unclaimed property program that puts money back into Pennsylvanians’ pockets.

The Money Match program enables the state return unclaimed property worth up to $500 automatically.

“The inaugural year of Pennsylvania Money Match has been a resounding success that surpassed our goals and exceeded my expectations as we put more than $50 million back in the hands of the people who earned it,” Garrity said

Unclaimed property valued over $500, or that has multiple owners or other complexities, still requires a claim to be filed and submission of required documentation.

According to the Treasury, unclaimed property includes things like dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, forgotten stocks, rebates or tangible items like the contents of abandoned safe deposit boxes.

The Pennsylvania Treasury currently has $5 billion in unclaimed property belonging to more than 1 in 10 Pennsylvanians.

Click here to search for unclaimed property.

