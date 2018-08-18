11 Cares: Pack the Bus Locations

GIANT EAGLE LOCATIONS
We’re holding a Pack the Bus event on Saturday Aug. 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at several Giant Eagle locations across our area.
Click here for lists of all the supplies that can help out western Pennsylvania schools
|Store Number
|Store Name
|Address
|City
|State
|Zip
|0010
|Irwin
|8901 Route 30 North Huntingdon Square
|North Huntingdon
|PA
|15642
|0014
|Village Square Market District Supermarket
|7000 Oxford Drive Village Square
|Bethel Park
|PA
|15102
|0018
|Shaler Giant Eagle Supermarket
|1671 Butler Plank Road
|Glenshaw
|PA
|15116
|0035
|Cochran Road Giant Eagle Supermarket
|1717 Cochran Rd
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|15220
|0042
|Seven Fields Giant Eagle Supermarket
|206 Seven Fields Blvd
|Seven Fields
|PA
|16046
|0045
|Wexford Giant Eagle Supermarket
|9805 McKnight Rd
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|15237
|0047
|Settlers Ridge Market District Supermarket
|100 Settlers Ridge Center
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|15205
|0067
|McIntyre Square Giant Eagle Supermarket
|8080 McIntyre Square Drive
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|15237
|0070
|Donaldsons Crossroads Giant Eagle
|4007 Washington Rd
|McMurray
|PA
|15317
|0072
|Waterworks
|910 Freeport Rd
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|15238
|6379
|Waterfront Giant Eagle Supermarket
|420 E Waterfront Dr
|Homestead
|PA
|15120
DOLLAR BANK LOCATIONS
You can donate school supplies at these Dollar Bank locations across our area August 7th-August 24th.
|Name
|Location
|Address
|City
|State
|Zip
|Gateway Center Office
|Three Gateway Center Lobby
|401 Liberty Avenue
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|15222
|Greengate Office
|Greengate Office
|6047 Route 30 West
|Greensburg
|PA
|15601
|Monroeville Office & Loan Center
|Miracle Mile Shopping Center
|4192 Wm. Penn Highway
|Monroeville
|PA
|15146
|North Huntingdon Office & Loan Center
|Corner of Route 30 & Nichols Way
|889 Magill Drive
|Irwin
|PA
|15642
|Cranberry Township Office & Loan Center
|Cranberry Commons Shopping Center
|1709 Route 228
|Cranberry
|PA
|16066
|Pine Township Office & Loan Center
|Pine Township Office & Loan Center
|11974 Perry Highway
|Wexford
|PA
|15090
|Richland Office & Loan Center
|Richland Mall
|5375 William Flynn Highway
|Gibsonia
|PA
|15044
|Brentwood Office
|Brentwood Towne Square
|700 Towne Square Way
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|15227
|South Hills Office
|Village Square
|25 Highland Road
|Bethel Park
|PA
|15102
|Robinson Township Office & Loan Center
|Robinson Court Shopping Center
|6460 Steubenville Pike
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|15205
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
