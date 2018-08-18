  • 11 Cares: Pack the Bus Locations

    GIANT EAGLE LOCATIONS 

    We’re holding a Pack the Bus event on Saturday Aug. 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at several Giant Eagle locations across our area.

    Click here for lists of all the supplies that can help out western Pennsylvania schools

     

    Store Number Store Name Address City State Zip
    0010 Irwin 8901 Route 30 North Huntingdon Square North Huntingdon PA 15642
    0014 Village Square Market District Supermarket 7000 Oxford Drive Village Square Bethel Park PA 15102
    0018 Shaler Giant Eagle Supermarket 1671 Butler Plank Road Glenshaw PA 15116
    0035 Cochran Road Giant Eagle Supermarket 1717 Cochran Rd Pittsburgh PA 15220
    0042 Seven Fields Giant Eagle Supermarket 206 Seven Fields Blvd Seven Fields PA 16046
    0045 Wexford Giant Eagle Supermarket 9805 McKnight Rd Pittsburgh PA 15237
    0047 Settlers Ridge Market District Supermarket 100 Settlers Ridge Center Pittsburgh PA 15205
    0067 McIntyre Square Giant Eagle Supermarket 8080 McIntyre Square Drive Pittsburgh PA 15237
    0070 Donaldsons Crossroads Giant Eagle 4007 Washington Rd McMurray PA 15317
    0072 Waterworks 910 Freeport Rd Pittsburgh PA 15238
    6379 Waterfront Giant Eagle Supermarket​ 420 E Waterfront Dr Homestead PA 15120

     

    DOLLAR BANK LOCATIONS

    You can donate school supplies at these Dollar Bank locations across our area August 7th-August 24th. 

    Name Location Address City State Zip
    Gateway Center Office Three Gateway Center Lobby 401 Liberty Avenue Pittsburgh PA 15222
    Greengate Office Greengate Office 6047 Route 30 West Greensburg PA 15601
    Monroeville Office & Loan Center Miracle Mile Shopping Center 4192 Wm. Penn Highway Monroeville PA 15146
    North Huntingdon Office & Loan Center Corner of Route 30 & Nichols Way 889 Magill Drive Irwin PA 15642
    Cranberry Township Office & Loan Center Cranberry Commons Shopping Center 1709 Route 228 Cranberry PA 16066
    Pine Township Office & Loan Center Pine Township Office & Loan Center 11974 Perry Highway Wexford PA 15090
    Richland Office & Loan Center Richland Mall 5375 William Flynn Highway Gibsonia PA 15044
    Brentwood Office Brentwood Towne Square 700 Towne Square Way Pittsburgh PA 15227
    South Hills Office Village Square 25 Highland Road Bethel Park PA 15102
    Robinson Township Office & Loan Center Robinson Court Shopping Center 6460 Steubenville Pike Pittsburgh PA 15205

     

