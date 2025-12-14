Below-zero wind chills this evening, continuing into Monday; some snow showers possible

It’ll be very cold this evening. Temperatures are in the teens with wind chills below zero.

On-and-off lake effect snow showers are possible through the evening, mainly north of Pittsburgh. Even light snow showers could put a coating of snow back on roads in spots. Use caution when driving, as there are still slippery and icy conditions on roads, parking lots and sidewalks.

The cold wind will continue tonight into the morning with wind chills still expected to be below zero for the start of the morning on Monday. Make sure to stay safe in the cold. Dress in layers, wear waterproof boots, and make sure to cover exposed skin. Bitter cold conditions will continue through Monday with highs in the upper teens. Afternoon wind chills will be in the upper single digits to around 10 degrees.

Cold Weather Advisory

Tuesday will not be as frigid but still cold, with highs around the freezing mark. Expect a midweek warm-up to the 40s on Wednesday and near 50 degrees by Thursday, with rain on the way later in the week.

