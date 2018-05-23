  • Clark Howard 5.23.18

    Updated:

    Topics: Credit freezes will be free thanks to the new banking law; An $8k charge for shipping from Amazon?; How Europe’s new privacy rules are affecting US consumers

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

    Watch the video

    Clark.com

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Clark Howard 5.23.18

  • Headline Goes Here

    Congress votes to make credit freezes free for everyone

  • Headline Goes Here

    Clark Howard's 6-step guide to lowering your monthly bills

  • Headline Goes Here

    Clark Howard 5.22.18

  • Headline Goes Here

    30 jobs in 30 days: Work from home with Amazon Mechanical Turk