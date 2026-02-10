Judge recovering after fall outside court, her driver facing charges

PITTSBURGH — A local judge is recovering in the hospital after a fall outside the court and the man who was driving her was arrested.

Judge Nina Ricciardi fell outside the city court in Pittsburgh today, hitting her head on the sidewalk, according to police.

The man who had been driving the judge just before was arrested.

Pittsburgh police say he showed signs of impairment during a field sobriety test.

We checked with the courts. There was no impact on cases.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group