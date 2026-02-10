South Greensburg fire chief accused of taking $178K from the department

SOUTH GREENSBURG, Pa. — A fire chief in Westmoreland County is accused of stealing from the department he leads.

Online court records show Matthew White is facing a single charge of theft by unlawful taking – moveable property.

A criminal complaint obtained by Channel 11 shows the secretary of the South Greensburg Fire Department reported a theft to PSP Greensburg on Monday.

The complaint states that White, who is identified as the chief of the fire department, had been purchasing “donations” on the Square app using the department’s bank account. Those funds were then transferred to a Citizens Bank account, which the complainant suspected belonged to White.

In all, the complaint said around $178,000 was taken.

