  • 3.27.19 Venmo going after users; Puppy scams; Protecting your internet accounts

    Updated:

    Venmo is taking money from user’s PayPal accounts and calling debt collectors when they run a negative balance; Here’s how to avoid losing big money in puppy scams; Two-factor authentication will help you protect your social media and email accounts.

