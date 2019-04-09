  • 4.9.19 Infant sleeping device warning; Ponzi scheme wire fraud; Watch out when shopping for health

    Updated:

    The Rock n’ play sleeper has led to the deaths of ten infants. Be careful; Private placements and exorbitant returns are a clue that an investing scheme is likely too good to be true; Watch out when shopping for healthcare sites that aren’t Healthcare.gov.

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

    Watch the video

    Clark.com

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories