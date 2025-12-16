4 days after snowstorm, Pittsburgh residents say some roads are still in bad shape

PITTSBURGH — Some Pittsburgh neighbors continue to blast the city’s response to Saturday’s snowstorm.

They say dozens of roads are still in bad shape.

“More of a resigned disgust… because it’s like this any time it snows,” Charlie Cohen told Channel 11.

Cohen has come to expect that days after a snowstorm, the streets in Greenfield will still be snowy, slushy and icy.

“Some of these roads are terrifying. Where it’s flat, it’s not that bad, but at the base of Welfer Street, that 45-degree cobblestone, I would be terrified to drive down that,” Cohen said

That same fear is what kept Shirley Schneider and her elderly husband inside for the last several days. Their worry is sliding down Welfer Street

“They’re pretty bad. Nobody has been up here to clean them up whatsoever,” Schneider said.

In years past, Schneider told Channel 11 that she took it upon herself to reach out when Welfer needed to be treated.

“They used to come up. I would call the city, and they would put cinders down or something and now it’s not happening,” Schneider said.

Now, four days after the snow started to fall — her frustration is with Mayor Ed Gainey, who has just a few days left in office.

“To the mayor of the city, I guess he tried to do his best, but maybe the best isn’t good enough,” she said.

On Monday, public works officials told us they are estimating all city streets would be back to bare pavement by tomorrow afternoon. Severe Weather Team 11 is forecasting a warm-up in the days to come, which should help with the melting.

