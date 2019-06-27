0 Are you taking advantage of auto insurance affinity discounts?

Auto insurance companies often have somewhat hidden ways for customers to save on their premiums. One those ways is through affinity discounts. These are basically partnerships with various groups that help members of those groups save and give insurers customers in bulk.

Auto insurance affinity discounts aren’t available in every state, nor does every insurance company offer them. Insurance regulations largely govern where affinity programs can be offered.

Auto insurance companies that offer affinity discounts

That said, the good thing is that you may be eligible for an affinity discount with your particular auto insurer.

We’ll take a look at some of the auto insurers that offer affinity discounts. But first, let’s cover some basics:

What is an affinity program?

An affinity program is mutually beneficial arrangement in which a business offers discounts on products or services to an organization’s membership. This partnership can benefit both parties through profit sharing and securing special rates for members.

If you are a part of a large organization, be it a company, a club, fraternity, sorority or other group, there’s a good chance you could be granted an affinity group discount with your auto insurance.

Affinity group discounts can range anywhere between 5% to 20% for large organizations. As part of the deal, the group would typically encourage its members to purchase insurance from the provider.

Who are eligible for affinity discounts?

A variety of organizations and clubs can qualify to take advantage of affinity discounts. The following groups typically can:

Professional organizations

Schools, fraternities, sororities, teams

Credit unions

Auto clubs

Employee associations

Many other groups might also qualify for affinity discounts. You will have to call an insurance company to see whether your particular organization does.

The bottom line is that if you’re not already taking advantage of an affinity discount with your insurer, it costs you nothing to pick up the phone to call them and see if you might qualify!

And affinity discounts are far from the only way to save money — see how to shop for a new auto insurance policy in 2019.

