All school lockdowns lifted after police incident in Fayette County

SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: State police said that the incident, which was a mental health crisis, has been resolved.

All schools have reopened.

Troopers said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Initial coverage:

State police said that an active police investigation has sent multiple schools into lockdown in South Union Township, Fayette County.

Police said that the investigation is isolated.

Troopers remain on scene and are actively handling the investigation, state police said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

