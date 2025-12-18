Man found shot dead when Pittsburgh police respond to home for woman who was assaulted

PITTSBURGH — A man was found shot dead inside a Pittsburgh home when officers responded to a call for a woman who had been assaulted.

Officers got called to the home in the 2600 block of Winchester Drive in Banksville just after 9:45 a.m.

When inside the home, police said they found a woman with significant facial lacerations and injuries. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police then performed a protective sweep of the home and found a man who had been shot in the head on the second floor. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pittsburgh police continue to investigate.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group