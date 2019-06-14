Report: Gas prices to drop just in time for summer

As the mercury continues to rise this year, expect prices at the pump to fall. That’s according to a recent AAA forecast, which says that most Americans won’t see gas prices top $3 this summer.
“The highest prices of the year could be in the rearview mirror,” AAA spokeswoman Jeanette Casselano says in a news release.
AAA: Gas prices to dip for summertime
“With most refineries operating at normal levels, demand at robust rates, and cheaper crude oil prices, summer gas prices are poised to be a little less than last year — dropping as much as a dime to lower the national average to $2.70,” Casselano says.
3 ways to save money on gas
To help your wallet, here are some ways to ease pain at the pump:
- Download mobile apps: Apps like GasBuddy, Gas Guru and Upside all help you find low petrol in your area. Here’s how to find the cheapest local gas prices.
- Come for the gas, stay for the perks: Membership has its privileges when you sign up for a gas station rewards plan. Here are nine of the best gas station loyalty programs.
- Timing is everything: Before you pay at the pump, find out when gas is cheapest. Here are the best & worst days of the week to buy gas
