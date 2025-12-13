Man shot by state trooper in Pittsburgh after pursuit involving vehicle reported stolen from Crafton

PITTSBURGH — A man was shot by a Pennsylvania State trooper on Saturday morning in Pittsburgh after a pursuit with a suspected stolen vehicle.

Captain Jeremy Barni says Pennsylvania State Police was involved in a pursuit on I-376 with a vehicle reported stolen out of Crafton around 9:30 a.m.

That pursuit ended on Crane Avenue near where it intersects with Saw Mill Run Boulevard.

Barni says that at the end of the pursuit, the male driver got out of the vehicle and ran. During the foot pursuit, a trooper fired their service weapon, injuring the suspect.

The suspect was treated at an area hospital and is now back in police custody, Barni said.

No members of law enforcement were hurt, and there’s no threat to the public.

Barni says investigators are still processing the scene and conducting interviews. Crane Avenue is expected to be closed for “an extended time” while the investigation is ongoing. State police ask drivers to take alternative routes.

Once the scene is processed and investigators consult the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office, then the “appropriate charges” may be filed against the suspect, whom Barni did not identify.

State police expect to release more information at a later time.

