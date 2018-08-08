0 CVS MinuteClinic virtual visits: 5 things to know

CVS Health will begin making virtual house calls across the country later this year through an expansion of its existing partnership with Teladoc Health.

RELATED: These are the most and least expensive states for Medigap coverage

CVS Minute Clinic Video Visits on tap for more people

CVS MinuteClinic operates 1,112 clinics across 33 states and Washington, D.C. But what do you do when you either can’t find time to make it in or you’re too sick to even leave your home?

That’s where the idea of a video visit with a health professional comes in. Teladoc provides technology-enabled health care by letting you speak to a licensed doctor via the web, phone or mobile app.

Currently, CVS MinuteClinic and Teladoc Health team up to offer virtual appointments — called MinuteClinic Video Visits — in nine states and Washington D.C. Those states now include Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maine, Maryland, Mississippi, New Hampshire and Virginia.

But a new announcement from CVS reveals they’re going to expand the service beyond that handful of states to the rest of the country, where allowed by law, throughout the remainder of 2018.

So you’ll soon be able to get access to health care services 24/7 from your mobile device! Here’s what you need to know about MinuteClinic Video Visits…

How do I sign up for a video visit with CVS MinuteClinic?

Appointments can be scheduled through the CVS Pharmacy app, which is available for Android or iPhone.

Location services, camera, microphone and photo access will all need to be enabled in the app for the service to work correctly.

What can I be treated for?

You can be seen for a variety of minor illnesses, minor injuries, skin conditions and women’s services including, though not limited to:

Allergies (seasonal)

Colds & coughs

Ear aches

Flu

Minor injuries

Sinus infections

Skin conditions

Sore throats

Stomach upsets

Women’s services like UTIs & yeast infections Visit MinuteClinic.com for a full list of what you can be virtually seen for.

How much does it cost?

A virtual visit cost $59, which you can pay by credit, debit, FSA or HSA card.

Insurance is not accepted at this time, but CVS is working on it.

“Insurance coverage will be added to the experience in the coming months,” the company says.

What should I expect during a virtual visit?

The process begins with you completing a health questionnaire through the CVS app. Based on your responses, you’re then matched with a board-certified health care provider licensed in your state.

That provider will review your responses and your medical history before starting the video-enabled visit.

During the visit, the provider will ask additional question to assess your condition and select a course of treatment.

If deemed medically necessary, the provider will submit a prescription to your preferred pharmacy, which doesn’t necessarily have to be a CVS pharmacy. In addition, a referral may be made to your primary physician or a nearby MinuteClinic, if warranted.

A typical virtual visit lasts for 15 minutes.

Are there any age limits?

Yes, only patients who are 2 years old or older can be seen during a virtual visit.

More health stories on Clark.com

Clark.com