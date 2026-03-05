Judge stresses no contact rule as former teacher accused of sexual assault pleads ‘not guilty’

PITTSBURGH — A former Highlands School District teacher accused of sexually assaulting his students is headed to trial.

Sean Dicer pleaded not guilty during his formal arraignment Thursday in the Allegheny County Courthouse.

According to Allegheny County Police, Dicer, 53, is accused of sexually assaulting two young boys at his home in 2021. The victims were 11 and 12 years old at the time.

Court paperwork details graphic accounts where a victim said Sean Dicer would buy gifts - paying the kids up to 20 dollars after performing sexual acts on one another while Dicer watched.

The criminal complaint also says Dicer performed sexual acts with one of the victims at least 10 times.

There weren’t any victims Thursday in Allegheny County Court, but Judge Jaime Hickton brought up the importance of not violating a “no contact” order put in place.

The prosecutor said that while they don’t believe Dicer is contacting victims, a third party is. Dicer said he didn’t know if anyone was doing this on his behalf. Judge Hickton urged Dicer to tell his friends and family about the seriousness of the “no contact” order and how it could affect his case.

Dicer’s attorney, Duke George, previously told Channel 11 he believes all of the accusers are lying.

Dicer resigned from his teaching position at Highlands in 2022. If convicted on all the charges, the maximum amount of time Dicer could face is 79 years behind bars.

