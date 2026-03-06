City officials deny claim to help man pay for repairs after suspect was arrested on his roof

PITTSBURGH — The fallout from a rooftop ordeal in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood continues.

Only Channel 11 was there in September when a serial burglary suspect evaded capture for thirteen hours.

The man who owns one of the homes told Channel 11 his roof suffered significant damage and the City of Pittsburgh has just denied his claim for help paying for it.

The suspect had been renting the third floor at the house, and Pittsburgh Firefighters cut through the roof with a chainsaw to try help aid in his capture.

When he was finally cuffed, the homeowner, who goes by ‘Russ,’ was left picking up the pieces.

He took Channel 11 inside at the time.

He says he spent about $20,000 fixing four large holes in the roof.

The question of who will help foot the bill remains nearly six months later.

In September, a spokesperson from the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 11 that Russ would have to file a claim with the City of Pittsburgh because firefighters made the cuts.

Just a few days ago, Russ received a letter from the Law Department denying his damage claim.

The letter read in part:

“The facts as presented do not establish any liability on the part of the City of Pittsburgh [...] Our investigation has determined that the Allegheny County Sheriffs were in control of the incident and that the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire (PBF) responded and took action at the request and direction of the Allegheny County Sheriffs.”

“The Law Department [of the] City of Pittsburgh, they’re refusing to pay me. They’re just pointing at each other,” Russ said.

We did reach out to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, and a spokesperson told us he’d look into it and let us know what he finds out.

“The authorities could come destroy your house and not be accountable for that. There is no help, no compensation. Not even one cent.”

While this is going on, Russ says he was dinged for a code violation at the property, something he says $20,000 could easily solve.

